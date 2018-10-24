Mobile beauty shopping is on the rise, says Facebook

Many consumers, particularly those aged 18-34, are also using mobile devices as a way to navigate the beauty market. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — Beauty buffs are increasingly turning to their mobiles to discover new cosmetics, according to Facebook.

The social media platform’s research arm, Facebook IQ, has published a report (“Understanding the Beauty Shopping Journey of the Connected Customer’) carried out by Accenture, that claims that shoppers are heading online for their beauty purchases.

Although the report found that 65 per cent of the 1,682 US female beauty shoppers surveyed still discover products at beauty counters and in stores, many consumers, particularly those aged 18-34, are also using mobile devices as a way to navigate the beauty market.

The participants — all of whom had bought beauty products in the makeup and facial skin care categories in the three months prior to July 2018 — also spilled the beans when it came to the impact of social media on their shopping habits. “We found that 40 per cent of makeup shoppers and 37 per cent of facial skin care shoppers said they use a product in the Facebook family of apps to discover new products,” the report states. “The numbers climb when looking specifically at younger consumers, with 53 per cent of makeup and 50 per cent of facial skin care consumers discovering new products on the Facebook family of apps.”

“The beauty industry, once dominated by offline channels, is undergoing a period of disruption in terms of the ways people discover new trends, compare brands and buy products,” Ann Mack, Facebook’s director of insights marketing, told WWD. “Whereas shoppers previously found and tried new items in person and in stores, they’re now discovering and evaluating products online via platforms like Facebook and Instagram.”

Beauty brands across the board have made a concentrated effort to engage digitally with shoppers over the past few years. Recent examples include NYX Professional Makeup’s online “Masterclass” concept, which launched in September, while CoverGirl’s new flagship New York store features an interactive “experiential beauty playroom,” makeup application services, and digital experiences. Facebook itself teamed up with L’Oréal and its ModiFace augmented reality company back in August, to offer users the chance to virtually try on a range of makeup products from brands including Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris, Lancôme, Giorgio Armani and Urban Decay. — AFP-Relaxnews