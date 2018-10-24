Group marches to Parliament to call for Sosma’s end

People hold posters in protest against the continued existence of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — About 100 people calling themselves Desak Sampai Masuh (DSM) marched to Parliament this morning to protest the continued existence of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Led by DSM director Mahathir Abdul Rahman, they called for the immediate repeal of the law they called “draconian”, before submitting a memorandum to the federal government that was received by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin around 9.30am earlier.

In Parliament, Muhyiddin said he has directed the police to draw up new rules on the application of Sosma and other security laws Putrajaya plans to repeal, to avoid confusion and misperception among the public.

The bridge leading into Parliament was cordoned off by police officers commanded by Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy, preventing the group from going forward the Parliament gate.

Mahathir explained that among the demands listed in the memorandum were a moratorium on the use of Sosma, revising the rehabilitation process, equal rights among Sosma prisoners and the abolishment of Sosma within a year.

“We are demanding the government especially the Home Ministry to give their utmost attention to the suggestions and objections from us with the hope that the people would not be oppressed by such cruel laws,” he said.

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy, who was also present during the protest to represent the group, submitted the memorandum to Muhyiddin in Parliament.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh also alighted from her vehicle while on her way to Parliament to meet with the protesters around 10.10am.

Acknowledging the unhappiness of the protesters, Fuziah said the federal government would closely scrutinise the memorandum submitted.

Also present was former Sosma detainee and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah who vowed to pressure the federal government to act swiftly to fulfil its election pledge.

“As a former detainee, I understand what these families are going through whose relatives are being kept in custody,” she said to the cheers of the group.

Sosma allows for detention without trial but not indefinitely like the repealed Internal Security Act 1960.