Focus on fixing damaged hill slopes now, Penang Forum tells state

The partially exposed slopes under the Jalan Tun Sardon road leading to Balik Pulau. — Picture courtesy of Lim Mah Hui

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 24 — The Penang government should focus on repairing the damage on hill slopes and solving flooding to prevent future fatal landslides in the state, Penang Forum said today.

In a joint statement with Penang Hills Watch, the two civil groups said all development approvals in the state have to take global warming into account.

“They cannot say yes to hillside development and then blame the weather when a tragedy happens,” they said.

While still calling for a moratorium on all ongoing hill land development and a total ban on those which have not started, the group said the culprits responsible for the fatal landslide in Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong here must be charged.

“Issues of professional and statutory liability not only of private parties but also of government bodies must be determined,” they said.

They said the endless pushing away of responsibility and blame must end with someone otherwise it will be business as usual after the dust settles.

Penang Forum’s Lim Mah Hui said there is a steep slope under the Jalan Tun Sardon road leading to Balik Pulau which needed to be strengthened.

“The slope was partially exposed with one tattered geo-textile tarpaulin covering it, it looks very fragile and precarious to a layman and should be shored or strengthened as soon as possible,” he said.

He said a Universiti Sains Malaysia professor has said that such protective covering is meant to be temporary and that the slope must be repaired within a month or two.

“I urge the state authority to treat this matter urgently as this is a heavily used road and we cannot afford a disaster to happen,” he said.

Rexy Prakash Chacko of Penang Hills Watch said they visited the Bukit Kukus landslide site two days ago and noticed stretches of exposed hillside.

Penang Hills Watch said there are more exposed slopes in Paya Terubong where action needs to be taken to stabilise the slopes. — Picture courtesy of Rexy Prakash Chacko

“Not only is the hillside exposed with no measures to prevent soil erosion but also, several spots where rocks exposed by construction are insecurely perched on steep hill slopes, with no measures to prevent rock falls from happening,” he said.

He referred to revelation by state exco Zairil Khir Johari yesterday that the erosion and sedimentation control committee, known as Ops Lumpur, conducted a spot check on the Bukit Kukus construction site on October 8 and issued a letter to the consultant over irregularities found at the site.

He demanded to know why the authorities found non-compliance on the site and yet allowed work to continue.

“And if monitoring was done right, was there any follow up on a constant basis to ensure that the contractor adhered to the mitigation measures as issued by the taskforce?” he asked.

He reminded the authorities that monitoring is not a ‘one-off’ action where a site visit is done and a letter is issued.

He said the authorities should conduct constant follow up to ensure that mitigation measures are carried out immediately.

Last Friday, a landslide occurred at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project in Paya Terubong, killing nine foreign workers and injuring four others.

The incident happened just a week after concrete beams fell onto a slope and almost a year after another fatal landslide that killed 11 workers in Tanjung Bungah.

Various non-governmental organisations had called for the all hillside projects to be stopped and for strict slope mitigation measures to be put in place for ongoing projects.

The state government has said that the paired road project, which is to link Paya Terubong to Relau, will continue once the stop work order against the project is lifted.