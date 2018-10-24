Cop found shot in head outside police quarters

The victim was believed to have died between 5am and 7am from a gunshot wound to his head. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Oct 24 — A 29-year-old policeman was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head this morning outside the police quarters of the quarters of the Pekan Baru police station.

Deputy state police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said the victim carried the rank of corporal.

“We are still investigating the matter,” he said when met at the scene here.

He said the victim had just reported for duty at the station two days ago.

“We believe he was shot using his own weapon,” he added.

Sources said the victim was found by a general worker at 7.55am.

“The victim, who was in uniform, was found face down next to the drain,” added the source.

The victim was believed to have died between 5am and 7am.

His remains had been sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary for a post-mortem examination.