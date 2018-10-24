Muhyiddin says cops told to draw up new rules pending repeal of security laws

Muhyiddin explained that the move was to ensure there will be no misunderstanding from the public that the Pakatan Harapan government was cruel and irresponsible by continuing to enforce such laws. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The police have been directed to formulate new procedures for repressive laws that the government intends to repeal, said Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He explained that the move was to ensure there will be no misunderstanding from the public that the Pakatan Harapan government was cruel and irresponsible by continuing to enforce such laws.

“Until these laws are repealed, I have asked the police to prepare new SOP so that there would not be a misunderstanding.

“This is a temporary step so that the police will not act as if the laws are still in effect like before,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

MORE TO COME