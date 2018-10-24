Guan Eng shows Kelantan’s RM97m loan bid to back claims against the state

Lim said the documents substantiate his remarks that the Kelantan state requested federal financial aid to help pay the salaries of its civil servants. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng presented today documents purportedly of Kelantan’s request for a RM97 million federal loan to support his comments disparaging the state government’s financial health.

The Bagan MP said the documents substantiate his remarks that the Kelantan state requested federal financial aid to help pay the salaries of its civil servants, which he made when mocking the state government’s ability to take up the suspended East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Of the amount, he said the Pakatan Harapan government approved RM22.5 million to cover an application to settle RM24.5 million in expenses categorised as civil servants’ pay.

“This year, Kelantan had requested for advanced financial assistance to pay the salaries [of its civil servant] and this had been approved.

“This is a fact and I want to show this fact where Kelantan had asked for advanced payment because they stated they needed it to pay the salaries,” he told a press conference in Parliament, today.

