British Academy Children’s Awards: ‘The Incredibles 2’, ‘Paddington 2’ and more

2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was a successful sequel to a movie released 14 years earlier. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 24 — The British Academy has announced its Children’s Awards nominations in 20 categories, including four in film and many others across animation, pre-school, acting and education.

Ahead of an awards ceremony on November 25, the British Academy of Film and Television has revealed a wide selection of nominees.

Those include potential category winners in film, animation, pre-school, drama and factual content.

Several titles are up for multiple awards, with The Amazing World of Gumball, Hey Duggee, Horrible Histories, Grandpa’s Great Escape, Joe All Alone and Katy all on three nominations each.

Though the British Academy naturally focuses on British output, there were separate international categories for animation, pre-school, and live action, as well as a feature film grouping that contained movies from outside the UK.

Disney Pixar’s Coco and Incredibles 2 join musical drama The Greatest Showman and bear-in-London adventure Paddington 2 in the Children’s Awards feature film category.

In the mix for International Animation are The Deep, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivanhoe, Spongebob Squarepants and Trollhunters, while International Pre-School contains Doc McStuffins, The Stinky and Dirty Show, Tumble Leaf and Vampirina.

The awards’ channel category straddles both television and native digital, with CBBC (Children’s BBC) and CBeebies (a BBC channel for younger viewers) nominated alongside mobile app Hopster and educational resource TrueTube, which won the same award in 2017.

Four items are up for the first ever Content for Change award, those being My Life — Hike To Happiness, Newsround Inspirational Stories, Reply With A Full Stop If You Get This and What Do You Mean I Can’t Change The World?.

November’s Children’s Awards take place three months before the Bafta Film Awards in February 2019, with equivalent Television Awards currently expected around May. — AFP-Relaxnews