Najib speech to empty Parliament sign of his irrelevance, says Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the sight of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking to a largely empty Dewan Rakyat demonstrates his fast-fading influence.

He mocked Najib for posting a photograph of himself addressing empty rows facing the Opposition bench, “thanking” the ex-PM for showing Malaysia and the world how much his words still matter.

“Is it divinely ordained that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak should speak to an empty chamber in Parliament?” Lim said in a statement.

According to Lim, the time Najib spoke was also when several parliamentary meetings were taking place including the Public Accounts Committee and two ministerial briefings on forthcoming parliamentary business.

Lim’s “divine” remark was also a veiled swipe at former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who told Parliament yesterday that last month’s earthquake in Palu, Indonesia which claimed over 1,900 lives was due to the involvement of people in LGBT activities.

“Maybe Zahid is right, there is divine intervention to send out the clear and unmistakable signal that the time for any explanation by Najib in Parliament on the international 1MDB corruption and money-laundering scandal is long past, and the place for Najib to make his defence on the 1MDB scandal is no more in Parliament but in the court of law.

“Has Najib given any credible, satisfactory and acceptable explanation for the 1MDB ‘kleptocracy at its worst’ scandal in Parliament yesterday?” Lim said.