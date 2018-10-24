Imagine Dragons drop new video for ‘Zero’

Imagine Dragons arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — The quirky, colourful visuals for Zero, part of the soundtrack of Disney’s animated comedy Ralph Breaks the Internet, pay tribute to video games.

Zero was written for the soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet, a sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Like the first movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet is set in Litwak’s Family Fun Centre & Arcade, and the Imagine Dragons video is a playful nod to this setting.

The quirky clip takes place in a neon-lit video game arcade, with Imagine Dragons members taking on the characters of both gamers and employees of the arcade, as well as video game avatars. Frontman Dan Reynolds is seen wandering through a giant maze as a human Pac-Man, while a toy Ralph is briefly seen on the prize wall.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who also directed Camila Cabello’s Havana, Katy Perry’s Firework, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s All The Stars, and several Ariana Grande videos including No Tears Left To Cry and God Is A Woman.

Imagine Dragons will release their fourth studio album, featuring Zero, on November 9.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21. — AFP-Relaxnews