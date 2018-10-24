Prove ownership, IGP tells jewellers staking claim to bling seized from Rosmah

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Jewellers demanding the return of impounded gems purportedly loaned to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor must first show proof of their ownership, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

“A lot of people been claiming ownership to the seized jewellery,” he told reporters after a monthly assembly with police at Bukit Aman.

He said the jewellery seized during investigations related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal are now under custody as exhibits, adding that the government has the right to keep the jewellery up to one year, under the Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) 2001 until investigations are complete.

“Even the Lebanese jeweller needs to cooperate with us if they claim ownership,” the country’s top policeman added.

Mohamad Fuzi was commenting on the October 11 High Court order for the government to confirm if the 44 pieces of jewellery loaned by a Lebanese jeweller to Rosmah were part of police raids.

