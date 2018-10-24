LeBron James linked with ‘Friday the 13th’ remake

‘Friday the 13th’ made its debut in 1980 and became a slasher franchise classic. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — After Halloween monstered its opening weekend with record box office revenue, horror franchise Friday the 13th is getting the reboot treatment ten years after its last release, with a production company owned by star basketballer LeBron James said to be circling the project.

Cult horror movie franchise Halloween has scared up a phenomenal US$77.5 million (RM322.6 million) over its opening weekend. Can Friday the 13th hope to follow in its footsteps?

Nearly a decade after the franchise’s last entry in 2009, Vertigo Entertainment and SpringHill Entertainment — the latter set up by LeBron James — are in discussions over an acquisition of the Friday the 13th saga, according to a report from Bloody Disgusting.

The franchise can trace its history back to the original 1980 Friday the 13th movie about summer camp counsellors being tracked by a serial killer.

It was not until the third of 12 existing franchise entries, Friday the 13th Part III, that the iconic hockey mask motif was added; Friday the 13th was released in 2009 but despite an enviable first-weekend performance did not generate any sequels of its own.

Original screenwriter Victor Miller obtained the rights to the franchise in September after a successful lawsuit. Since 2008, LeBron James has racked up producers’ credits on over 20 TV series and documentaries. Friday the 13th would be his second feature film credit as a producer, following sci-fi sports comedy adventure Space Jam 2 in which he has a co-starring role.

The basketball star and philanthropist is known as a fan of the Friday the 13th franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews