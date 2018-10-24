Marvel covers to grace reissues of classic hip-hop LPs

LL Cool J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ Standard Marvel Edition 2LP. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Marvel is teaming with Universal’s Urban Legends to deliver re-issues of hip-hop LPs by 50 Cent, LL Cool J and GZA sporting new variant covers featuring Marvel characters.

Marvel Comics originally debuted the album art-inspired images in 2015 as variant covers for some of its top comic book titles, with images by fan-favourite comic book artists.

Now, those images are being matched with key hip-hop titles from Urban Legends’ catalogue to create collectors’ editions of the classic LPs.

The first releases in the series, coming December 7, will be 50 Cent’s 2003 debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with a cover featuring Iron Man behind cracked glass; LL Cool J’s 1990 album Mama Said Knock You Out, with the Punisher copying the rapper’s famous stance on the original cover; and GZA’s Liquid Swords, featuring Iron Man duelling Maestro to mirror the original cover art.

Each album release will come in two options: The first is a double colour vinyl Variant Cover Collector’s Edition, which replaces the original art with Marvel’s variant cover. The second options is a Deluxe Variant Cover Collector’s Edition, in which the featured album is housed in a gatefold LP with the variant cover printed directly on the front. In addition to double colour vinyl, it will include a copy of the limited-edition corresponding Marvel comic book that ties in with the artwork, plus a 3D lenticular print of Marvel’s variant cover. Each initial Collector’s Edition will be capped at 3,000 units.

Additional hip-hop variant albums are expected to be released each quarter. The limited-edition runs will be capped at 5,000 units each. — AFP-Relaxnews