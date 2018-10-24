Riccardo Tisci, Kim Jones and Kaia Gerber nominated for 2018 Fashion Awards

Kim Jones is nominated for the British Designer of the Year Menswear award at the upcoming Fashion Awards. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 24 — Yesterday, the British Fashion Council unveiled the list of nominees for this year’s Fashion Awards. The ceremony, held December 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will celebrate the best in British fashion design, as well as international models and fashion houses.

The British Fashion Council’s prestigious Fashion Awards will celebrate the brands, designers and models who made their mark on the fashion industry in 2018. Held in December each year, the Fashion Awards take stock of the last 12 months in fashion, recognising the industry professionals who shone in the spotlight over the past year.

Nominees for the British Designer of the Year Menswear award are Craig Green for Craig Green, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson, Kim Jones for Dior Homme, Martine Rose for Martine Rose and Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

On the womenswear side, the nominees are Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson, Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda and Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha.

Balenciaga, Burberry, Gucci, Off-White and Prada are all up for the Brand of the Year award. Model of the Year nominees are Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow. Last year’s prize went to the British model, Adwoa Aboah.

Other categories in the Fashion Awards include Accessories Designer of the Year, British Emerging Talent and Urban Luxe. — AFP-Relaxnews