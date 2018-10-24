Dolly Parton reveals ‘Dumplin’’ track listing, release details

US country music singer Dolly Parton performing at the Glastonbury Festival on 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — The full track listing has been revealed for the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix movie Dumplin’, and it features country legend Dolly Parton along with a host of other singers, from Macy Gray to Alison Krauss to Miranda Lambert.

Out in December on Netflix, Dumplin’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald in the story of a plus-size teenage girl whose mother is a former beauty queen. When the teenager signs up for her mother’s pageant as a protest, she creates a revolution in their small Texas town. The film is based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 novel of the same name.

Dolly Parton is executive producer of the film’s soundtrack, which includes some of her popular songs as well as original compositions, and last month revealed its first track — a duet with Sia on Here I Am, which originally appeared on Parton’s 1971 album Coat of Many Colours.

Now the full track listing for the soundtrack has been revealed, along with details of its release.

Along with Sia, it features collaborations with Elle King, Mavis Staples, Lambert, Willa Amai, Rhonda Vincent, Krauss, Gray and Dorothy, plus — while they’re not detailed in new track — expected performances by Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston.

The full track listing follows:

1. Here I Am (Dolly Parton & Sia)

2. Holdin’ On To You (Dolly Parton & Elle King)

3. Girl in the Movies

4. Red Shoes

5. Why (Dolly Parton & Mavis Staples)

6. Dumb Blonde (Dolly Parton & Miranda Lambert)

7. Here You Come Again (Dolly Parton & Willa Amai)

8. Who

9. Push & Pull

10. If We Don’t (Dolly Parton & Rhonda Vincent with Alison Krauss)

11. Two Doors Down (Dolly Parton & Macy Gray with DOROTHY)

12. Jolene (New String Version)

The soundtrack is due to be released on November 30, with pre-orders starting on November 2. Those who pre-order on the first day will receive the track Girl in the Movies.

Dumplin’ the movie will be released December 7 on Netflix in the US and select international territories as well as in select US theatres. — AFP-Relaxnews