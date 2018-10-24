2018 Streamys winners: Shane Dawson, Emma Chamberlain, Liza on Demand

A video screenshot shows Tana Mongeau accepting the Creator of the Year award for Shane Dawson at the Streamys Awards 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Documentary maker Shane Dawson and video blogger David Dobrik left the 8th Annual Streamy Awards with multiple wins, while Emma Chamberlain was named Breakout Creator during the October 22 gala ceremony.

Thanks to accolades received during the Streamys Premiere Awards two days earlier, Shane Dawson and Liza Koshy emerged as multiple winners by the end of a gala presentation on Monday.

Dawson, who began as a sketch comedian and more recently began making documentary series, had won a Streamys Premiere craft award for editing technique on his fan convention investigative report The Truth About Tanacon.

On the night he was named winner of the Audience Choice award Creator of the Year group as well as the Streamys’ Documentary section.

Tana Mongeau, subject of the Tanacon documentary, accepted the award on his behalf.

Likewise, Liza Koshy went into the Streamys with the Comedy Series award already secured (for Liza on Demand), and by the end of the night had received an additional accolade for Acting in a Comedy.

David Dobrik collected the overall Streamy for First Person content and was on stage as part of the group given the Ensemble Cast award for David’s Vlog.

Vogue’s 73 Questions added to its Cinematography win at the Streamys Premiere Awards with an overall Pop Culture category accolade.

Along with Dawson, The Try Guys won the Audience Choice award for Show of the Year, while Todd the Hero Dog, who risked himself to save his owner from a poisonous rattlesnake bite, won Audience Choice for Dog of the Year.

For a full list of winners and nominees from both the Streamys and Streamys Premiere Awards, see streamys.org. — AFP-Relaxnews