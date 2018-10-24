IGP welcomes Hishammuddin’s offer to bring Jho Low back

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he welcomes former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s offer to leverage his relationships in China to secure the extradition of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Without touching on the former Umno vice-president’s motive, Fuzi said he would have no issue if Hishammuddin could secure the return of Low and his father.

“On Hishamuddin’s motive of offering to help, I can’t comment. But if he can help bring back Low, we welcome his move,” he said during the police monthly assembly in Bukit Aman this morning.

On Monday, Hishammuddin said he was planning a visit to China in his own personal capacity soon and was ready to approach his contacts there to broach the topic of sending Low back to Malaysia.

