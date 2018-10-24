Two chain collisions during Singapore morning rush hour

Pictures of the five-car pile up circulating on social media showed the back part of a Nissan SUV mounted on the front of a saloon car. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Road Accident/Facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 — Two separate chain collisions involving eight cars in total took place on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) yesterday morning, with two women being injured.

One of the collisions involved three cars, while the other involved five cars.

The Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars on the TPE, in the direction of Seletar Expressway, at around 8.30am

“One of the drivers, a 50-year-old woman and her passenger, a 35-year-old woman were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital,” the police said.

TODAY understands that both women suffered minor injuries.

Pictures of the five-car pile up circulating on social media showed the back part of a Nissan SUV mounted on the front of a saloon car.

The second pile up — a separate accident — happened around 20 metres behind the three-car collision.

No one was injured in the accident.

The Land Transport Authority first alerted road users to the accidents at 8.32am.

In a later tweet, it said the accidents caused traffic congestion along TPE during the morning rush hour, with the tailback stretching to the Tampines Road exit.—TODAY