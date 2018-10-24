Rag & Bone joins the Mickey Mouse party with new Disney collaboration

A screengrab from Rag and Bone’s Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — Rag & Bone is getting on board with Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday celebrations.

The US fashion label has teamed up with Disney on a unisex capsule ready-to-wear collection celebrating the iconic cartoon character, whose milestone birthday hits on November 18.

Despite breaking the news to fans via Instagram, Rag & Bone has remained coy about the details of the collection. However, according to WWD, the series will span t-shirts, sweaters, a denim jacket, chinos, a sneaker and more, with pieces featuring various Mickey images and retailing for between US$150 (RM624) and US$2,995.

The collaboration is not the duo’s first project together: last December, they launched a limited-edition Star Wars-themed collection for men and women to mark the release of the movie The Last Jedi, spanning ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

Rag & Bone is far from alone in marking the Mickey Mouse milestone: additional brands that have launched or are releasing special collections to honour the lovable animated character include Colourpop Cosmetics, Target, Marc Jacobs and Opening Ceremony, to name just a few.

The Rag & Bone X Disney Mickey Mouse collection launches on November 1. — AFP-Relaxnews