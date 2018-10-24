Cardi B has a track out this week called ‘Money’

Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Manhattan, New York January 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Cardi B has revealed she’ll be dropping her latest single, Money, tomorrow.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media to share the news along with the lavish cover art for the single.

In another post, this one on Instagram, she mentioned her own track while celebrating the current chart success of her husband, Migos rapper Offset, and revealing he has an album of his own coming soon.

With her single in the works, Cardi B has taken on another, unexpected endeavour, narrating a 13-minute ASMR video for W Magazine in which the rapper, an ASMR fan herself, talks about her chart-topping single Bodak Yellow and motherhood while fondling a children’s toy. — AFP-Relaxnews