Jakim issues e-book on LGBT rehab; minister says phenomenon ‘under control’

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Federal Islamic authorities have published an e-book that purports to aid lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender (LGBT) Muslims to “return to the right path”.

The book titled “Penghijrahan Diri Menuju Jalan Yang Benar — Strategi Untuk Mengatasi Masalah Homoseks (Self-Migration Towards the Right Path — A Strategy to Overcome the Problem of Homosexuality)” is available online for free.

According to the New Straits Times, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government did not accept LGBT lifestyles and will keep reaching out to the community in order to rehabilitate them.

“Jakim and the Islamic agency at the federal level have been taking the initiative to help the community via outreach activities and inviting Muslims to join the treatment and rehabilitation programme carried out by the Mukhayyam programme since 2011,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The 146-page book consists of nine chapters, forming a step-by-step guide that includes topics of “Start of the Journey”, “Realisation”, “Understanding the Challenges and Tests”, and “Controlling Your Lust”.

Separately, Mujahid was reported by Berita Harian as saying that the LGBT phenomenon in Malaysia remained under control.

“Let us not simply claim that natural disasters, including the one at Palu, Indonesia, as related to them,” he said, in reference to Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks in Parliament that the Palu earthquake was divine retribution for LGBT activities.

Mujahid was answering a query by Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who wanted to know what was the religious explanation for claiming a natural disaster was divine wrath.

He added that what needs to be done is curbing LGBT activity so that it does not become widespread.

“As Muslims we must accept that all disasters occur by God’s will, but it is unreasonable to claim a disaster took place due to certain acts,” Mujahid said.