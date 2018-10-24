Newly discovered manuscript that inspired ‘The Thing’ to be published

‘Frozen Hell’, an extended version of a novella by John W. Campbell, is to be published for the first time (final cover image TBD). — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Frozen Hell, a newly discovered, extended version of the story that inspired John Carpenter’s cult movie The Thing, is set to see the light of day following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

As the story goes, in 1938 the science fiction author John W. Campbell published the novella Who Goes There?, which tells the story of a team of scientists in Antarctica who are terrorised by an alien entity. That story went on to be adapted into two films, the second of which was John Carpenter’s iconic The Thing.

However, Who Goes There? was actually a shortened version of Campbell’s original story, which was called Frozen Hell and whose manuscript remained undiscovered for decades, until scholar Alec Nevala-Lee discovered it while doing research for a book on the golden age of science fiction.

The proposed published edition of Frozen Hell — coming in at 45 pages longer than the novella — will include an introduction by Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Robert Silverberg as well as a preview of a new sequel to the Thing story written by John Gregory Betancourt, whose Maryland-based independent publishing company Wildside Press is behind the release.

Starting with an initial, modest fundraising goal of US$1,000 (RM4,162.5), the project is now above US$35,000 in pledges, and a number of stretch goals have been set and surpassed. As a result, the book will feature a preface by Alec Nevala-Lee, plus a new cover and interior illustrations by Hugo-winning artist Bob Eggleton, while backers will also receive a new Thing story by author G. D. Falksen.

Pledges start at US$7, which will get you e-book versions of Campbell’s original novella and Frozen Hell. For US$12 you can get Frozen Hell in paperback along with both e-books, while pledges of US$25 or more are enough to score Frozen Hell in hardcover. Books are projected to ship in January.

Get in on the campaign at www.kickstarter.com/projects/wildsidepress/frozen-hell-the-book-that-inspired-the-thing. — AFP-Relaxnews