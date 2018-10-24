Official: Kampung Pawong crevice caused by erosion

Occupants from at least two homes of an Orang Asli village at Kampung Pawong in Pos Raya-Jalan Cameron Highlands were ordered to evacuate following reports of soil movement. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Oct 24 — Erosion leading to soil movement is believed to be the cause of the crevice at Kampung Pawong near KM14 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands yesterday, said Perak Mineral and Geoscience Department director Datuk Ahmad Zukni Ahmad Khalil.

He said this conclusion was reached following discussions with the Fire and Rescue Department.

Ahmad Zukni said occupants from six of the 15 houses at the village have been told to evacuate the area for their safety.

“The houses were located 10 meters away from a river and three homes were badly affected,” he said in a statement here.

Initial investigations showed the crevice measured 50 metres in length, 1.2 metres wide and 1.5 metres depth.

“The cracks were along the river,” he said, adding that the village was built in 2008.

“Observation at site found the land where the village sits on has been previously refilled,” he said, adding that at the moment, the village is considered unsafe due to heavy rain and close proximity to river.