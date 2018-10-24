Taxi fares can be reduced by using electricity-powered vehicles, group claims

Saad said the previous government had announced an allocation of RM4.5 million last year for the purchase of electric taxis while Universiti Petronas early this year had proposed converting petrol powered taxis to electric taxis. ― AFP pic

LANGKAWI, Oct 24 — Introduction of electricity-powered taxis in Langkawi, which Pertubuhan Pemandu dan Pengusaha Teksi/Limosin dan Kereta Sewa Malaysia (Petekma) has been waiting for since last year, can bring down fares. according to Petekma Langkawi chairman, Saad Mahmud.

“Insya Allah (God willing) we can consider (bringing down taxi fares in Langkawi). I understand this (introducing electric taxis) has the support of (Prime Minister and Langkawai MP) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told reporters here yesterday.

According to him, the previous government had announced an allocation of RM4.5 million last year for the purchase of electric taxis while Universiti Petronas early this year had proposed converting petrol powered taxis to electric taxis.

He also expressed regret that some people had behaved rudely during a dialogue session with Dr Mahathir pertaining to welfare of taxi drivers here on Sunday.

In Kuala Lumpur, city police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim warned taxi associations planning to meet Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) officials here today over their grievances with ride hailing service provider Grab to caution their members from causing any disturbances.

“Police will act swiftly and sternly if there are any untoward incidents,” he said. — Bernama