Everlane's new fashion series features three million recycled plastic bottles

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 — Everlane is fighting plastic waste with a new fashion collection made entirely from recycled bottles.

The fashion brand has launched “ReNew,” an outerwear series incorporating approximately three million plastic empties, as part of its pledge to entirely eliminate virgin plastic from its supply chain by the year 2021.

“When was the last time you bought plastic?” reads an open letter on the brand's website, from its Founder and CEO, Michael Preysman.

“If you're like most of us, it was probably today. A water bottle at the gym. A yogurt on the way to work. You might have used it for 30 seconds — then thrown it away. But here's the hard truth: Once plastic is made, it stays on the planet forever.”

Shots posted on the Everlane Instagram collection hint that the collection — which goes on sale on October 24 — will span cozy fleeces in a variety of colourways, as well as a puffer jacket that utilises 32 recycled bottles. According to WWD, the 13-piece series will also feature parkas and lightweight outerwear for both men and women.

Everlane is not alone in tackling the issue of plastic waste through fashionable innovation. Earlier this year, outdoors brand The North Face debuted its "Bottle Source" apparel and accessories collection, crafted from recycled bottles recovered from waste streams in Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Grand Teton National Parks.

Stockholm-based brand Gant also launched a new line of shirts made using upcycled plastic salvaged from the ocean by fishermen in the Mediterranean, and sportswear giant Adidas and Parley for the Oceans unveiled a ZNE Hoodie made from recycled plastic yarn. — AFP-Relaxnews