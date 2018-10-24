Jawi says over 500 cases of marriage without permission recorded in FT

Jawi said most of the cases involved men aged between 25 and 40 who practised polygamy without the knowledge of the first wife. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has recorded over 500 cases of marriage without permission in the three federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan between October 2017 and October 5, this year.

According to Jawi senior assistant director Muhammad Abdul Nasir Abdullah, most of the cases involved men aged between 25 and 40 who practised polygamy without the knowledge of the first wife.

“They went through a marriage process that violates the syariah laws, mostly done in Thailand and Indonesia, but not by an authorised entity,” he told Bernama after the “Keluarga Bahagia: Cinta Hakiki” symposium attended by 600 participants at the Federal Territories Mosque here yesterday.

He said those involved in marriage without permission need to re-register the marriage at the state religious offices for record purposes and at the Syariah Court for validation.

“Marriage without permission is invalid and should be viewed seriously by all Muslims in the country as it could lead to more problems, especially when it involves divorce, alimony and child support,” he added. — Bernama