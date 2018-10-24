Bukit Kukus project contractor claims strangers living at construction site

The landslide tragedy claimed the lives of nine foreign workers and three were injured. The landslide occurred at 1.56pm last Friday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 24 — Yuta Maju Sdn Bhd, the main contractor of the Jalan Bukit Kukus paired road project, yesterday claimed that there are strangers living at the construction site in Paya Terubong where a deadly landslide occurred last Friday.

Yuta Maju said at present, nine bodies had been found and retrieved from the location of the landslide and four had been rescued.

It said the cabins that were affected by the landslide were former living quarters of workers employed in the project which had been vacated and abandoned several weeks before the landslide.

“Electricity supply to these cabins had been disconnected on October 2, to ensure that the cabins were not used by anyone.

“The bodies found and the persons rescued are strangers who were not employees of Yuta Maju Sdn Bhd,” it said in a statement here yesterday.

The company stressed that the presence of these strangers at the abandoned cabins was completely unknown to Yuta Maju.

However, the company said it has worked with third parties to ensure the recovered bodies are properly sent back to the respective countries.

It said the respective consulates are well aware of the efforts that have been taken for the proper repatriation of the bodies.

“Apart from providing the required machinery and equipment for the search and rescue efforts, Yuta Maju has also been contributing in cash and in kind towards the food and drinks needs of the rescue workers involved in the search and rescue efforts,” it said.

It added that Yuta Maju has nevertheless on a humanitarian basis provided and will continue providing all assistance within its capability.

The landslide tragedy claimed the lives of nine foreign workers and three were injured. The landslide occurred at 1.56pm last Friday. — Bernama