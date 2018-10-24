Sarawak PKR slams sec-gen over failure to address Julau branch membership list

Bawin said the state PKR’s objection was to raise the red flag and alert the secretary general’s office of the dubious registration of membership in Julau. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 24 — Sarawak PKR today expressed its deep disappointment with party secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for failing to attend to its objections and complaints over the membership list of the Julau branch.

Sarawak PKR secretary Nicholas Bawin said two written objections were submitted to the party headquarters which were never acknowledged by the secretary general.

He said the first objection was submitted on August 18 by Julau PKR chairman Semana Sawang, while the second objection was submitted on September 10 by the state PKR committee.

Bawin said these objections were submitted well within the stipulated period fixed by the party headquarters.

“We are very disappointed that he did not see fit to officially or unofficially acknowledge nor respond to these two written objections,” Bawin said when responding to Saifuddin’s statement that the objection period for the membership lists has been closed.

He said Saifuddin should have acted on the first objection by Semana, but he did not.

“This is blatant dereliction of duties by the secretary general for not acting on the serious allegations brought up officially by Sarawak PKR committee,” he said.

Bawin said the state PKR’s objection was to raise the red flag and alert the secretary general’s office of the dubious registration of membership in Julau.

“Such dubious registration of members could lead to the very possible breach of the Data Protection Act if data theft and fraud are found to have taken place.

“We should be mindful of the criminality of the offence alleged and our coalition’s pledge for the rule of laws that is applicable to all, including our party.

“In the circumstances, any complaint to the Registrar of Societies or challenges to the glaring irregularities and illegalities in the Courts of Law may be detrimental or fatal to the party in particular and ruling Pakatan Harapan government in general,” Bawin warned.

He urged the party’s central committee and political bureau to exercise caution in their deliberation to resolve the rampant irregularities and illegalities alleged.

Bawin said a clarion call by party vice-president Chua Tian Chang that oversights and erroneous calculations must be rectified thoroughly in order to overcome the credibility discrepancy of the party election process should be heeded.

Bawin said state PKR has struggled too long to allow its image to be tarnished now that PKR is part of the federal government.