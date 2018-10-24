Jean-Marc Vallée to direct Lennon-Ono film

Beatles member John Lennon (left) and artist Yoko Ono receive journalists during their 'Bed-In For Peace' in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam on March 25, 1969. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 24 — The Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée has been tapped to helm a biographical film about musician and Beatles member John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono.

The film will focus on Ono and Lennon’s relationship and political activism, but stop short of Lennon’s assassination in 1980.

The original script was written by Anthony McCarten, who also co-wrote the upcoming Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody.

It will be reworked by McCarten and Vallée.

Ono and Lennon met in 1966 at the height of the Beatles’ popularity, at a London art gallery where Ono was showing her work.

They married in 1969 in Gibraltar.

The Beatles broke up in 1970 as the band members embarked on solo projects.

Vallée recently directed HBO’s Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Yoko Ono will produce the project, along with Michael De Luca, Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman and McCarten.

Vallée and his producing partner Nathan Ross will also produce.

Universal Pictures is in talks to option the untitled film.

The soundtrack to the film will likely incorporate Lennon’s music.

“We’ll have to make a deal for the music, but with Yoko producing with us, we’ll have access to the estate and the library of songs,” De Luca said. — AFP-Relaxnews