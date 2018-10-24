Bocuse d’Or releases competition schedule so you can cheer for your favourite country

Members of the Norway's team compete during the final event of the Bocuse d'Or 2015. — AFP pic

LYON, Oct 24 — Bocuse d’Or has announced the running order of the 24 countries that will be competing in the real-life Iron Chef competition, also known as the Olympics of the gastronomy world.

For two days, 24 countries will compete for the gastronomic equivalent of the gold medal and a chance at climbing the podium in Lyon next year.

The event, which takes place in front of a live audience, is also livestreamed, allowing fans and supporters around the world to cheer for their country.

Here is the competition schedule:

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Day 1

Morocco

Hungary

USA

Argentina

Norway

Chile

Iceland

Brazil

Canada

Italy

UK

Denmark

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Finland

France

Singapore

China

Belgium

Thailand

Tunisia

Japan

Switzerland

Sweden

Australia

South Korea

Check back here for more updates. — AFP-Relaxnews