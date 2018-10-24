2019 Nissan Maxima teased before Los Angeles debut

2019 Nissan Maxima teased before LA debut. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Nissan revealed an image of nearly the entire body of the 2019 Maxima that’s scheduled to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month.

On Monday, Nissan teased an image of a candy apple red 2019 Maxima that doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

Nearly the entire shining sedan is shown to reveal a more streamlined front end with a subtly modified set of headlights, fog lights, and grille.

Though we can’t see much more than a glimpse of the taillights, we can expect the backend to share the DNA of previous models.

The only feature the company revealed about the interior is the smart Safety Shield 360 technology which is, “a suite of six advanced safety and driver-assist technologies” that includes an automatic braking system, blind spot warning and a screen that displays a 360-degree view of the vehicle.

Evidently, the first thing Nissan wants to us to know about the model is that safety comes first. With the 2018 model earning a 5-star safety rating by the National highway Traffic Safety Administration, we can expect that the upcoming sedan will continue the Maxima safety legacy.

The 2019 Nissan Maxima will go on sale in December just following the LA Auto Show where we are expected to find out the price tag. — AFP-Relaxnews