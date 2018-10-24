Smart glasses making stylish comeback (VIDEO)

North is bringing back smart glasses. — Picture courtesy of North

TORONTO, Oct 24 — Canadian start-up North is introducing a new set of completely transparent, full-colour smart glasses that look like, well, glasses.

When Google Glass didn't take off, North saw an opportunity. This start-up, which created the Myo armband under the name Thalmic Labs a few years ago, concluded that the key to a practical and successful set of smart glasses was a combination of three characteristics simultaneously: A “normal” glasses look, an intuitive and non-distracting display, and a “different kind of company to make the above possible.”

And thus, Focals by North were conceived.

For the company, the appearance of the eyewear determines the success or failure of the product. The glasses are not only available in thousands of different colours, styles, and sizes to suit everyone's taste, but also vision correction can be integrated into each pair to accommodate those who can't afford to swap their prescription set for a smart one.

The display was carefully engineered to show information in a way that can be, “view[ed], act[ed] on, or dismiss[ed]” at what appears to be about an arm's length from the wearer.

For the time being, the glasses can display text messages, calendars, directions, the weather, and even Amazon's Alexa and Uber. These interactions with the glasses are brief, typically lasting from five to 10 seconds, and are designed to take place during the mundane moments of our day, like walking to the car.

The start-up prides itself on its diverse and intelligent team that's expanded to nearly 500 employees in just five years. Between these members, the team accumulated hundreds of patents and patent applications covering topics from display tech to holography, everything in between, and a great deal beyond.

Focals with the standard smart lenses start at US$999 (RM4,152) and can be pre-ordered as of today. The frames require a sizing appointment at either the Brooklyn or Toronto showroom — pre-ordering will reserve your place in line. The classic-style Focals begin shipping in December and the round styles will be sent out in 2019.

Prescription-based models are not yet available, but the company advises that interested customers reserve a sizing appointment to prepare for when they do come out. — AFP-Relaxnews