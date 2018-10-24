Pharrell Williams’ new Miami restaurant to open November 1

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for best pop solo performance for 'Happy' at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, Oct 24 — Singer, songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams’ new Miami restaurant has an opening date and a name: Swan and Bar Bevy is set to open in the Miami Design District November 1.

New details have emerged on the artist’s debut restaurant which will span two floors and feature French-American fare from chef Jean Imbert, a celebrity TV chef in France who rose to fame after winning the French version of Top Chef in 2012.

The latest developments were reported by Food and Wine magazine.

Along with the restaurant and lounge, the 13,500-square-foot space will also feature DJ booths, two cocktail bars, private VIP areas and nightly musical programming.

At the Swan dining space, Imbert will interpret New American fare with French and Latin influences to create dishes like “Corn, Corn, Corn”, a bowl of polenta with popcorn bites and warm brown butter, along with “Tomato Water”, a light soup garnished with ricotta and cucumber, reports Food and Wine.

Other menu items will include the classic French dish Dover sole bathed in brown butter, lemon and capers, and sweet and sour pork chop topped with ripe peaches and spring onions.

Photos teased on Instagram hint at an Art Deco feel, with a pink, green and gold color palette.

As F&W report, the partnership between Pharrell and Imbert began a few years ago when the French chef was invited to cook a private dinner in New York for celebrities like Williams and JR, the self-described “photograffeur” French artist.

Williams and Imbert became fast friends, leading to the business partnership which will likely boost Imbert’s profile across the Atlantic.

In Paris, Imbert runs L’Acajou, Les Bols de Jean, a casual eatery that serves bread bowls, and B.B. at the private members’-only club Blanche.

Swan will be open lunch and dinner. — AFP-Relaxnews