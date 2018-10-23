Education Ministry wants educational institutions to adopt KBSM next year, says minister

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the KSBM would be a source of reference for all educational institutions offering Bahasa Melayu programmes. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Bahasa Melayu Standard Framework (KSBM) which aims to measure the level of competency in the usage of national language will be adopted by all institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) next year.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the KSBM, which to be released with a manual, would also be a source of reference for all educational institutions offering Bahasa Melayu programmes.

“We will also ensure that these standards and manuals are used in all other ministries as a guideline to ensure proper usage of Bahasa Melayu,” he told reporters after closing the National Language Month (BBK) 2018, at the Bahasa Melayu campus of the Institute of Teacher Education here today.

Maszlee said that the KSBM, which is equivalent to the Common European Framework of Reference For Languages (CEFRL), would have six levels to measure Bahasa Melayu proficiency among the speakers.

The KSBM, which was developed under the Bahasa Melayu Education Empowerment Initiative, was also aimed at standardising the use of the national language.

Commenting on BBK 2018, Maszlee said various activities had been organised to uphold the status of Bahasa Melayu as the national language since Aug 16.

“The BBK programme will continue to be organised in a more creative manner and and we will make sure that it is celebrated with greater participation from all quarters,” he said.

At the event, Maszlee also presented the Bahasa Melayu Appreciation Award to Universiti Putra Malaysia lecturer Assoc Prof Dr S. Vijayaletchumy.

The annual award is awarded to academicians from various disciplines for their contributions in upholding and empowering the use of Bahasa Melayu. — Bernama