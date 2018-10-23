MARA will remain under rural and regional development ministry, minister says

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun today assured that the MARA will remain as a single entity under her ministry. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun today assured that the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will remain as a single entity under her ministry.

“Before this, there have been issues that MARA will be broken up into several ministries but I have to thank the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) for his trust that MARA remains under the ministry.

“I have closed the book on the matter,’’ she said during the Bicara Khas segment with RTM today.

Subsequently, Rina said that the new management line up of MARA will consist of those who are experts in their field and individuals of integrity and that the agency will continue its original mission to help the Bumiputra community.

“With the new Mara management line-up whom I believe to be more integrity, their focus is to ensure that any investment will not only benefit MARA but to the people at large and not serve any self-interest,’’ she said.

This follows the appointment of Hasnita Hashim as the chairman of Mara and six new board members for the agency, which came into effect on October 1.