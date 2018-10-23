Water and the construction experts — Ravinder Singh

OCT 23 — At the site of the landslide in Bukit Kukus, Penang Island mayor Yew Tung Seang said “I realised that a water source had been closed with no proper diversion. I do not want to jump to conclusions, but you do not need an expert to tell you that a stream ought to be diverted before any construction can begin.”

He is perfectly right. But how is it that the various experts involved in the project did not know of the water source, let alone take the correct measures?

Highland Towers happened because of water. That was about 25 years ago. There have been other landslides and disasters because of water. But sadly, no lessons have been learnt, probably because no experts who failed in their duties have been whipped. They get away with a slap on the wrist, only to repeat their negligence somewhere else.

Many excuses have been proffered as to why the water source at Bukit Kukus was not discovered earlier. These are but lame excuse.

These days one does not have to track up the hill slopes, with jut the bare eyes, to survey the terrain. All it needs is a drone with a good camera to be sent up and map the area concerned. These cameras can show things in great detail. Didn’t any of the experts think of this? By right, this ought to be SOP before and during construction works to make sure no changes are taking place that could pose any danger.

Another disaster that happened because of water was the collapse of the scaffolding at the Second Penang Bridge. In this case, DOSH’s finding misses the vital factor - a huge pool of stagnant water at the edge of the construction site and the waterlogged, muddy soil on which the scaffolding was standing. This place used to be a mangrove swamp.

DOSH’s report blamed the construction of the scaffolding, citing that certain connecting pieces were missing. The same scaffolding, erected the same way, on more solid ground and away from the road that was in use, and thus not subject to vibrations, had earlier been used to construct more than 100 meters of the ramp without problem.

The scaffolding was very close to the road that was in full use by all kinds of vehicles. It was standing on metal plates paced on the soggy soil.

When you stand at a bus stop, and a heavy vehicle rolls by, you can feel the ground vibrating.

Imagine, these vibrations were happening throughout the day and night whenever heavy vehicles passed. Many such vehicles pass this spot daily on the way to the factories and the air cargo terminal.

My take is that these vibrations caused the iron plates resting on the soggy soil on which stood the scaffolding, to move very minutely at each time. Over a few weeks, the metal plates had slided enough to cause the scaffolding to lean slightly from the perpendicular as the top of the scaffolding did not move in tandem with its footing. With concrete being poured into the formwork on top, the added weight accelerated the movement off the perpendicular to a “point of no return” and the structure came crashing down.

When the DOSH investigated after the collapse, it had no way to measure the vibrations and their effects on the base of the scaffolding. What DOSH could see were the missing pieces of the scaffolding and put the blame on them.

On another score, this reflects the failure of the education system to develop the HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) of the younger generation who are now in different stations of life and whose work or jobs affect the general public in one way or another.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.