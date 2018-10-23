Want a piece of that RM100m development allocation? Apply for it, minister tells villages

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun speaks at a special press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Some 17,000 villages nationwide will be able to apply for allocations to improve the overall standards of their community, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said today.

Rina explained that while the government has allocated RM100 million for the development of villages, the scheme, which will be applied by the newly formed Village Community Management Council (MPKK), will be based on a first come, first serve basis.

“We do not allocate the funds equally to all the villages in the country, but it is based on applications.

“Why based on application, it is because we want them to compete and construct more credible ideas. The ministry then would evaluate the applications,’’ she said during the Bicara Khas segment with RTM today.

The MPKK was formally known as the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK), which was abolished in May by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over complaints of political interference by the previous government.

Rina assured that the MPKK will be an apolitical organisation that will not face any political intervention for the ruling government.

“It is up to each individual state to appoint the MPKK, even those not under Pakatan Harapan,’’ she said.