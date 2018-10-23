Eurozone bailout chief says no need to ‘panic’ over Italy

Head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling leaves the European Commission headquarters. — Reuters pic

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 23 — Italy will not follow Greece into becoming the EU’s next financial crisis and there is no need to “panic” over its high-spending plans, the Eurozone’s bailout fund director said today.

Klaus Regling was speaking just before a European source told AFP the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has rejected the budget proposed by Italy’s populist leaders.

Italy’s government says it will stick to a deficit of 2.4 per cent of annual economic output next year, which would be triple the amount forecast by the previous government and approach the EU limit of 3.0 per cent.

In turn, it would aggravate Italy’s already huge debt mountain, at some 130 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), way above the EU’s 60-per cent ceiling and second only to Greece’s in Europe.

But Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone’s bailout programme, said concerns were exaggerated.

“The (Italian) fiscal plans are not in compliance with the legal framework, but Italy is not the next Greece,” Regling told journalists in Luxembourg.

“One should not get into a panic,” the German said.

“Italy has not lost competitiveness, (the) fiscal deficit is not as high, and (a) large part of the Italian debt is financed internally,” he said.

“There is very, very limited risk for contagion to other countries,” he said, though Italy’s own banking system faced contagion, he added.

He said the “situation doesn’t remind me of the situation in Greece eight, nine or ten years ago,” but may resemble one in 2003 involving France and Germany.

“The Commission eventually took France and Germany to court and it ruled that the Commission was right,” he recalled.

The EMS is an international financial institution tasked with raising up to €700 billion (RM3.3 trillion) on the financial markets to help eurozone countries that fall into financial trouble and save their private banks. — AFP