USM expert says risky for project to go on at Bukit Kukus site

The construction site between Bukit Kukus and Bukit Paya Terubong where the landslide occurred in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — The construction of the paired road at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong, is risky as the soil in the area is said to be friable and not suitable for any type of construction.

Disaster Mitigation and Land Erosion Management expert Prof Dr Habibah Lateh from Universiti Sains Malaysia said that should the project continue, it would be dangerous as there was a possibility of a landslide, which may result in an even bigger catastrophe.

“I am at the site of the landslide here today to see for myself the situation and I am surprised as the terrain and topography are not at all suitable for the construction of any project.

“In fact, not only the soil is friable, the type of rock is also found to be granite which tends to crumble,” she told reporters after surveying the site here today.

Habibah said the make-up of the granite rocks was not cohesive, which could lead to slope instability as the soil was loose and not able to withstand pressure.

She said that a detailed study especially on aspects of topography should have been carried out prior to the implementation of the project.

Habibah added that she was not impressed with what she had seen and monitored, suggesting that in future, the state government should get the views of experts if they were to carry out development especially when it involved hillside projects.

“In terms of planning and structure set by the Penang state government, it really is beautiful... but when no one is monitoring the implementation of the project, then this (landslide) happens.

“If a landslide occurs because of natural factors we can accept it, but when it involves human factors, it needs to be looked into and should not be repeated,” she said.

She said the containers housing the foreign workers was also located in a slope area where there was plenty of water flowing with soft and loose soil and it was obvious that they were prone to collapse.

The landslide at the Bukit Kukus site on Friday buried 13 containers and other dwellings occupied by the workers.

So far, nine bodies have been found, four injured and one still missing. — Bernama