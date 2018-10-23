Pahang, Perak athletes positive on dopes at Sukma

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Two athletes, a weightlifting athlete from Pahang and a judo athlete from Perak who competed at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak, were confirmed positive on dope.

Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (Adamas) director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz said this was the second time the 21-year-old athlete from Pahang was found to be positive on drug abuse after failing a doping test in 2016 while it was a first time for the judo athlete from Perak, who was also 21-year-old.

“Previously the (Pahang) athlete had been positive on anabolic steroids and this time the laboratory test results found that his sample was detected contained methylhexaneamine and dimenthybutylamine.

“The sample of the judo athlete from Perak was also detected containing the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide,” he told a media conference at the Ministry of Youth and Sports here.

Earlier, two Terengganu’s weightlifting athletes were confirmed to have failed doping tests after their samples were detected containing the banned substance methylhexaneamine.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramlan said out of the 992 doping tests carried out during the year, 13 samples were found positive.

Of these, eight were involved in weightlifting while one case each involved football, athletics, swimming, bodybuilding and judo.

Dr Ramlan described the 13 cases as an alarming matter as it showed an increase of 0.5 per cent from 0.8 per cent recorded in 2017 after only 5 out of 612 samples were found to contain prohibited substances.

Meanwhile, in KUANTAN, the Pahang Sports Council (MSP) had not received any official information concerning a weightlifting athlete from the state who was found positive on drugs at the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games.

MSP senior assistant director Mohd Izuddin Mohd Kenali said, to date, MSP only knew about the matter through media reports.

‘‘We also don’t know who the athlete involved is..so we will wait for the official information from Adamas and the National Sports Council (MSN) for further action,’’ he said when contacted. — Bernama