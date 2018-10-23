Two Kepala Batas students lodge police report against school principal for suspected sodomy

Two students lodged police reports today claiming that they were sodomised by the principal of a secondary school and were sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital. ― Screenshot via Google Maps

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 23 — Two students lodged police reports today claiming that they were sodomised by the 55-year-old principal of a secondary school here.

The two boys, aged 11 and 13, lodged the reports after informing their respective families about the incident.

According to police sources, the boys were sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital first before being transferred to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for further examination and found that there were injuries to their private parts.

“The two students claimed that they were sodomised by the principal while attending an education programme at the school recently. The man would be called to record his statement,” the sources said.

Apart from the two students, several other victims have also claimed that they were sodomised by the principal and were expected to lodge police reports tomorrow.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor when contacted by Bernama confirmed receiving a report on the incident and the investigation was underway. — Bernama