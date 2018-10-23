Two-hour downpour leads to flash floods in Penang

A car is damaged by flash flood at Jalan Kampung Masjid, Teluk Kumbar in George Town, October 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — Flash floods hit several areas in Penang following two hours of heavy rain from 1.00 pm.

Among the affected areas were Balik Pulau and Teluk Kumbar on the island, while on the mainland were Prai, Butterworth, Taman Inderawasih, Jalan Perusahaan, Kampung Padang Lalang, Bandar Perda and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway.

The flash floods also caused 46 residents comprising 12 people from three houses in Titi Teras, Balik Pulau and 34 residents from eight houses in Padang Lalang in Bukit Mertajam being evacuated to flood relief centres.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Moktar said the worst affected areas were Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau, involving Kampung Paya, Kampung Masjid, Taman Perda Flat, Kampung Titi Teras and several nearby housing areas.

However, the floodwaters in some areas have begun to recede especially on the mainland.

Meanwhile, special officer to Bayan Lepas state assemblyman, Mohd Firdaus Mohd Safri said the flash floods this afternoon had also affected Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bayu and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Teluk Kumbar 2.

“Some 20 pupils were trapped when the main road leading to SK Seri Bayu and Kampung Paya was inundated in floodwaters and the schools had to be closed. They were moved out with the help of the Civil Defence Force and the police. They were sent home on four-wheel drive vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Paya, Abdul Hamid Zakaria said the water started entering his house about 3 pm.

“Before this (floods) always occur... so on seeing the water rising, we immediately transfer the valuable items to a higher and safer place,” he said. — Bernama