Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been said to be shielding his son. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Oct 23 — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh today, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi’s son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi—a Washington Post contributor and critic of the crown prince—was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Khashoggi was a US resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017, shortly after the powerful Prince Mohammed was appointed heir to the throne. — AFP