Police: Part of Jalan Bayan Lepas-Balik Pulau closed to heavy vehicles after landslide

The landslide has forced the authorities to close the road to heavy vehicles. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Services Department

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — A section of Jalan Bayan Lepas heading up to Balik Pulau was closed to heavy vehicles after a landslide occurred at a slope along the road today.

Southwest District Police Chief A. Anbalagan said a section of the road, from Puspakom in Teluk Kumbar up to Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara in Balik Pulau, is closed to heavy vehicles for now.

“The public works department will need to check the slope condition first,” he told reporters.

He said the landslide, affecting a stretch of about 80 metres, occurred at about 5.45pm.

A section of the road has been cordoned off so only smaller vehicles can use another lane of the road for now.

Penang was hit with a heavy rain for several hours earlier today, causing flash floods in various low-lying areas.

A total 42 people from Kampung Titi Teras and Jalan Pondok Upeh in Balik Pulau were temporarily evacuated to the Titi Teras School hall.

Some of them were students who were rescued from their school in Titi Teras that was inundated in up to one metre of floodwaters.