Mustapa says won’t vacate Jeli seat

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has reiterated that he will not vacate his Jeli parliamentary seat even though he has been pressured to so after leaving Umno on Sept 18.

The former Kelantan Umno chief said he would continue to serve as an Independent MP and fight for the people, especially his constituents.

“I thank the people of Jeli for welcoming my migration to be an independent MP. Insya Allah (God willing) I can continue to champion their welfare. I will not step down (as MP for Jeli) as demanded by some. I will fight for the people inside and outside the Dewan Rakyat,” he said as he started to debate the motion on the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-term Review in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mustapa, who had been with Umno for more than 40 years, quit Umno on Sept 18 citing the party’s direction was no longer in line with his principles.

Meanwhile, R.S.N Rayer (Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Jelutong) interrupted him on his brave stand and invited the former Minister of International Trade and Industry to join PH.

However, Mustapa replied that he had yet to decide on the matter. — Bernama