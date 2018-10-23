Johor proposes pre-marriage course for non-Muslims under new minimum age ruling, says exco

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian will chair a meeting tomorrow to look into issues, concerns and proposals on the new ruling for couples as the new regulations will cover both Muslims and non-Muslims in the state. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 23 — The Johor government aims to introduce pre-marriage courses for non-Muslim couples in line with its move to raise the minimum marriage age to 18, said a state executive councillor in charge of woman affairs today.

Women development and tourism committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said the pre-marriage course for non-Muslims was among the proposals expected to be raised during a state executive committee meeting in Kota Iskandar tomorrow.

“For Muslim, Catholic and some Christian couples, this isn’t an issue as their faith requires them to undergo a mandatory pre-marriage course first before they can tie the knot.

“However, for other non-Muslim couples the state government will promote a pre-marriage course for them which will not be compulsory,” she told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Liow explained that the course would be designed to assist the new couples on their new roles and responsibilities after marriage.

At present, she said there are existing pre-matrimony courses, but the proposed state government course will be a general one catering to all non-Muslim couples, covering all age groups.

Tomorrow’s meeting, chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, will look into issues, concerns and proposals on the new ruling for couples as the new regulations will cover both Muslims and non-Muslims in the state.

Liow, who is also the Johor Jaya assemblyman, said that she was eager to bring-up the issue of parental consent for non-Muslim couples relating to the new ruling.

“Those aged below 21 needed parental consent if they are to marry. We need to know if this requirement is still needed,” she said, adding that the executive committee will discuss if the measure should be retained.

Liow added that tomorrow’s meeting would also touch on the differences between Muslim and non-Muslim couples in following the new directive.

She hopes that the meeting can make clear issues such as the exemption by the Johor Mentri Besar on reasonable grounds for couples below 18 who wanted to marry.

“Basically, we are still unclear if the exemption covers all couples or Muslim couples only,” she said, adding that the executive committee will also gather input from the Johor Islamic authorities.

Liow said she wholly supports the Federal government and also state government directive to raise the marriage age to 18 and above.

“I am for such a move and it’s a positive step for Johor and Malaysia,” she said.

Last week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad issued a directive ordering all state governments in Malaysia to raise the legal minimum marriage age to 18 years for both Muslims and non-Muslims.

On October 21, Osman said Johor will abide by Dr Mahathir’s directive.

He said previously the marriage age in the state had been fixed at 18 years for males and 16 years for females.