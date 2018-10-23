Police to tighten security when court delivers decision on Musa’s suit on CM post

Tan Sri Musa Aman before his swearing-in ceremony as Sungai Sibugai assemblyman at the State Legislative Assembly in Kota Kinabalu September 5, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — Sabah police will tighten security at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex and Sabah Administration Centre when the High Court delivers its decision on former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s suit challenging Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s appointment as the new Chief Minister, on October 25.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the police had received information that supporters of the two leaders would gather at the two locations.

“Supporters of the two parties (government and opposition) are advised not to utter any word that can create provocations and threaten public order to prevent untoward incidents.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against those who violate the laws,” he told reporters after visiting Kota Kinabalu Police District headquarters here today.

He said as security measures, policemen on duty had also been instructed to conduct security screening in the areas involved.

On June 6, Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, filed a fresh suit against the Sabah Governor and Shafie, in place of the suit filed on May 17, seeking a declaration that he (Musa) was the rightful Chief Minister of Sabah.

Musa sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 after securing simple majority in the 14th general election, but lost the majority when several assemblymen from his party (UMNO) and from a Barisan Nasional component party (UPKO) jumped ship to give their support to Parti Warisan Sabah lead by Mohd Shafie. — Bernama