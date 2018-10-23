Rafidah calls for an end to ‘race supremacy’ among Malaysians

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has called for an end to Malaysians playing the ‘race supremacy’ tune, describing it as detrimental and counter-productive to the country and people. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former Cabinet Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has called for an end to Malaysians playing the “race supremacy” tune, describing it as detrimental and counter-productive to the country and people.

Supremacy, she said, must always be that of Malaysia itself and not any group, race or religion of the citizens.

Writing in her debut column today in The Sun newspaper, Rafidah, popularly dubbed Malaysia’s Iron Lady for her strong stand on issues affecting the nation, said Malaysians would only be highly respected globally when, from among them, rise young Malaysian citizens who are competent and skilled, and whose performance and achievements are regarded as excellent when measured by global benchmarks and standards.

“When they can be proud to carry the Malaysian flag and be recognised by the world as successful Malaysians,” she added.

Rafidah, who was Minister of International Trade and Industry for 21 years until 2008, said the New Malaysia that emerged after the Pakatan Harapan government came into power in May, ending 61 years of Barisan Nasional rule, must clearly be gender, colour and heritage-neutral, where the only priority would be the good of the people and their nation.

“Citizens of Malaysia are Malaysians regardless of ancestry and heritage. That is the undeniable fact. I am proud to be a Malaysian. I am certain my fellow Malaysians must feel the same.

“The dawn of New Malaysia brings with it new hopes and aspirations, a new beginning. Our nation is so blessed,” she wrote.

On the new government, she has this to say: “What is needed is good social and economic governance by those in whom we, the Malaysians, have put our trust and faith, to steer our nation successfully, through challenges and headwinds, in the ever-changing environment in which we operate into the next century and the distant future”.

Rafidah also described the May 9 general election as the day when Malaysians had pressed the reset button, setting in motion the various processes and measures which needed to be undertaken to put Malaysia back on the right track.

“Expectations are high. But Malaysians must be realistic. Development does not happen in a vacuum. Policies need to be adaptable and able to successfully meet new demands and situations.

“The government must govern, and not allow itself to be distracted by unrealistic, selfish and even petty demands of some quarters,” she said.

On education, she wrote that it should be education for all and emphasis should always be on needs and recognition must always be based on excellence and meritocracy, especially when justifying specific and special support and consideration, while young Malaysians must benchmark performance against the global best.

She further appealed to Malaysians to forge ties that build and strengthen national resilience and to avoid divisiveness and fractiousness as these were recipes for the erosion of unity.

They should instead embrace the politics of unity and national development and avoid the politics of hypocrisy, she wrote. — Bernama