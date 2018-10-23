Bukit Kukus landslide SAR stopped after exhaustive search, says district police chief

The Fire and Rescue Department along with Civil Defence retrieve the ninth victim buried in the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong October 22, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — The search and recovery (SAR) operations at the Bukit Kukus landslide was ended at 5.50pm today when it was determined that there were no other victims to be found.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the SAR team had employed all strategies to ensure the whole disaster site is covered.

“We have shifted the containers, dug the whole site and used canine unit to ensure that there are no other victims buried in the rubble,” he told reporters at the site today.

He confirmed the death toll of the landslide at nine with the last body pulled out at about 5pm yesterday, four days after the SAR started at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project in Paya Terubong here.

The landslide had brought down 12 containers, which were the workers’ quarters, and burying the workers resting in them.

A 24-year-old Bangladeshi worker, Syamin, was pulled out alive from the site at 3.30pm on Friday and was sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment.

Those who perished were Attrul, 35, (Bangladeshi), Samsul, 35, (Indonesian), Khin Aye Khaing, 36, (Myanmar), Bahtiar, 36 (Indonesian), Mithu Hossain, 30, (Bangladeshi), Mustak Hossain, 25 (Bangladeshi), Md Jalil, 34, (Bangladeshi), Subaeri, 34, (Indonesian) and Uzzal, 33, (Bangladeshi).

The landslide occurred just a week after a stop work order was issued against it by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) when 12 beams at another site of the same project fell to the slopes below it.

This is the second fatal landslide to occur in Penang within a year.

A landslide in a housing development site in Tanjung Bungah on October 21 last year killed 11 construction workers.