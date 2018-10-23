Tsunami alert, location-specific SMS to be upgraded, says minister

Energy, Green Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the government is studying how to upgrade its tsunami alert plans, including its SMS alert, to target those in the vicinity of the threat. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — The government is studying how to upgrade its tsunami alert plans, including its SMS alert, to target those in the vicinity of the threat, said Energy, Green Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said her ministry was looking into a location-specific alert system that would send SMSes to all cell phones within the vicinity of a tsunami area, whether it was a local or foreign number.

“I have already proposed this to the meteorology department to see how we can expand the use of SMS alerts. We want to warn all those in a certain location when there is a threat, whether it is a foreign or local cell number,” she said.

She was asked to comment on a report on geologists warning that some areas in the country, specifically the district of Tawau in Sabah’s east coast, could be hit by tsunami.

“The other pertinent thing is for the people to know what to do when they get an alert or hear the siren. First, they have to know that it is a tsunami siren. Then the other problem is we have never had a drill,” she said.

She said her ministry is drawing up plans to increase awareness and knowledge of what to do when a siren goes off.

“We have 56 sirens in high risk areas around the country. But we are also drawing up a schedule for emergency drills. When, how often, where. People need to know what the necessary actions to be taken are,” she said.