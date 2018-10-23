Irwan Serigar, Najib to be charged Thursday in connection with 1MDB scandal, says source

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on May 24, 2018. Najib and former Treasury sec-gen Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah are expected to be charged on Thursday in connection with the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is expected to be charged on Thursday in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal together with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

A source in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision told Malay Mail that the duo have been told to present themselves at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow.

“They have been summoned to the MACC headquarters at 2pm tomorrow,” the source said.

The source added that Mohd Irwan and Najib will be questioned over the payment of 1MDB investment fund debts to International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC).

Both are expected to be detained overnight and charged the following day.

Najib has been summoned several times by MACC, and presently faces 32 graft and power abuse charges.

In July, he pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on three criminal breach of trust charges and one count of abuse of power involving RM42 million worth of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

In August, he was charged with three counts of receiving RM42 million in money arising from the illegal activity of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds in his two bank accounts four years ago.

On September 20, Najib was charged with 21 counts under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 (AMLATFA) and four charges under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act.